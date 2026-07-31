UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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Floor & Decor Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of FND traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,106,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,738. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Floor & Decor

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Floor & Decor second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Floor & Decor earnings and revenue beat estimates

Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Sales trends improved during the quarter: Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock.

Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Benzinga analyst price-target updates

Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed insider and institutional activity: The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter.

The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Comparable sales remained under pressure: Despite the late-quarter improvement, the company continues to face weakness in discretionary home-improvement demand, with full-year comparable-store sales expectations ranging from flat to down 4%.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

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