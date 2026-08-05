UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $164.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.50.

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Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.45. 2,338,857 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,869. Gartner has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.000- EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Gartner by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,004,093 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,010,153,000 after acquiring an additional 884,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,206 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $922,728,000 after purchasing an additional 96,809 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,308,566 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $834,685,000 after buying an additional 112,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,495,575 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $629,585,000 after acquiring an additional 136,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,004 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $477,315,000 after purchasing an additional 646,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Gartner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and guidance beat expectations: Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37, above the roughly $3.76–$3.77 consensus, while revenue of $1.68 billion also exceeded estimates. Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $14, ahead of consensus expectations. Gartner beats quarterly estimates on strong conference demand

Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37, above the roughly $3.76–$3.77 consensus, while revenue of $1.68 billion also exceeded estimates. Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $14, ahead of consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability, cash flow and capital returns improved: Net income rose year over year, margins expanded, free cash flow increased to approximately $378 million, and Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million. The board also authorized an additional $500 million for buybacks. Contract value rose 1.7% year over year, with management citing improving momentum. Gartner Stock Surges After Q2 Beat, Higher Outlook, and Fresh Buyback Boost

Net income rose year over year, margins expanded, free cash flow increased to approximately $378 million, and Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million. The board also authorized an additional $500 million for buybacks. Contract value rose 1.7% year over year, with management citing improving momentum. Neutral Sentiment: AI demand and conference activity are supportive: Strong conference demand and continued interest in AI-related research helped offset softness elsewhere, while Gartner is targeting renewed growth in contract value. However, these trends have not yet translated into broad revenue growth.

Strong conference demand and continued interest in AI-related research helped offset softness elsewhere, while Gartner is targeting renewed growth in contract value. However, these trends have not yet translated into broad revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: New London conference announced: Gartner will hold its inaugural Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference in September 2026, highlighting its AI, data and risk-management advisory offerings. The event is strategically relevant but unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Gartner Announces Enterprise Risk, Audit and Compliance Conference

Gartner will hold its inaugural Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference in September 2026, highlighting its AI, data and risk-management advisory offerings. The event is strategically relevant but unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue remains essentially flat: Second-quarter revenue declined 0.6% year over year to $1.676 billion, tempering the earnings beat and raising questions about the pace of the company’s underlying growth. Why Gartner Stock Is Soaring Today

Second-quarter revenue declined 0.6% year over year to $1.676 billion, tempering the earnings beat and raising questions about the pace of the company’s underlying growth. Negative Sentiment: Analyst targets imply downside: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $181 but kept a neutral rating, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $150 and retained an underweight rating. Both targets remain below Gartner’s current trading level, likely contributing to today’s pressure. Benzinga analyst price target updates

Goldman Sachs raised its target to $181 but kept a neutral rating, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $150 and retained an underweight rating. Both targets remain below Gartner’s current trading level, likely contributing to today’s pressure. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation adds a risk overhang: Bernstein Liebhard announced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Gartner directors and officers, introducing additional legal and governance uncertainty. Gartner shareholder investigation alert

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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