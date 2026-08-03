UBS Group Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $298.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $312.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.00.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,897,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.50. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $262.68 and a one year high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.17%.The business's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,526 shares of the company's stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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