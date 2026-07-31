UBS Group Raises Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $105.00

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the company's previous close.

SCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.00.

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Service Corporation International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SCI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. 1,714,586 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,714. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 881,985 shares of the company's stock worth $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,496 shares of the company's stock worth $95,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 18.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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