UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Insider Gitte Schjotz Sells 8,000 Shares

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) insider Gitte Schjotz sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,443,735.16. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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UL Solutions Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ULS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.69. 683,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,878. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from UL Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UL Solutions from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

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