Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. 210,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,062. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $144.22.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.Ultra Clean's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,363. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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