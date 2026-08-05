Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $28.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 406,705 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,429.75. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $144,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,129.12. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,292 shares of company stock valued at $351,644. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,263,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $236,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $98,970,000 after buying an additional 610,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,461,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,624,000 after buying an additional 516,781 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,030.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,257,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,298,000 after buying an additional 2,057,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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