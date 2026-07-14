Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,758,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session's volume of 2,775,495 shares.The stock last traded at $5.8450 and had previously closed at $6.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UGP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $7.00 to $7.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participacoes Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil's largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

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