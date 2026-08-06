UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,506 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.6%

UMH stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29 and a beta of 0.96. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.76 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. UMH Properties's payout ratio is 900.00%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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