UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by Odean Cap Resea to Strong-Buy Rating

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odean Cap Resea to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

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UMH Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 0.96.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 11.03%.UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,493,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,865,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 980,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,891,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,680,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 461,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $6,696,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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