Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.9107.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Under Armour Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Under Armour's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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