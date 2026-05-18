Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.9107.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "sell" rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 615,828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,568,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 2,131,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:UAA opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Under Armour's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought a large block of Under Armour shares in multiple SEC-disclosed transactions, including 739,521 shares at about $4.97 and 438,723 shares at $4.99. Heavy insider buying can be a bullish signal that a key shareholder sees value at current levels. Article Title

Major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought a large block of Under Armour shares in multiple SEC-disclosed transactions, including 739,521 shares at about $4.97 and 438,723 shares at $4.99. Heavy insider buying can be a bullish signal that a key shareholder sees value at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial kept a Hold rating on Under Armour, and Telsey Advisory Group assigned a $5.50 price target with a Market Perform view, suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside but not a collapse. Article Title

Truist Financial kept a Hold rating on Under Armour, and Telsey Advisory Group assigned a $5.50 price target with a Market Perform view, suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside but not a collapse. Neutral Sentiment: Truist also set a new $5.00 price target, while BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $5.00. These updates reinforce the view that Wall Street expects the stock to remain range-bound unless fundamentals improve. Article Title

Truist also set a new $5.00 price target, while BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $5.00. These updates reinforce the view that Wall Street expects the stock to remain range-bound unless fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Under Armour from Strong Buy to Hold, adding to the negative analyst sentiment after recent commentary pointed to slowing sales and tougher retail conditions. Article Title

Zacks Research downgraded Under Armour from Strong Buy to Hold, adding to the negative analyst sentiment after recent commentary pointed to slowing sales and tougher retail conditions. Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting weaker growth trends and pressure from a shifting retail market are feeding concerns that Under Armour’s turnaround may take longer than investors want, which is weighing on the stock. Article Title

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Further Reading

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