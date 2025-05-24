Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Under Armour Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Under Armour's quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company's stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

