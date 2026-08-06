Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4710) per share and revenue of $22.2220 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Unicycive Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,856,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Unicycive Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

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