Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 44.7% in July

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,084,384 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 1,960,873 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,827,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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Key Stories Impacting Unilever

Here are the key news stories impacting Unilever this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5.8% in the second quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations of 4.14% and accelerating from 3.8% in the first quarter. Growth was supported by stronger volumes, pricing and resilient demand for household and beauty brands. Unilever tops second-quarter sales growth estimates as volumes rise

Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5.8% in the second quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations of 4.14% and accelerating from 3.8% in the first quarter. Growth was supported by stronger volumes, pricing and resilient demand for household and beauty brands. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year outlook after posting its strongest quarterly volume growth in more than a decade. The improved guidance reinforces the view that Unilever’s major brands are gaining market share despite uncertain consumer conditions. Unilever posts strongest sales growth in a decade

The company raised its full-year outlook after posting its strongest quarterly volume growth in more than a decade. The improved guidance reinforces the view that Unilever’s major brands are gaining market share despite uncertain consumer conditions. Positive Sentiment: The results triggered a sharp prior-session rally, with investors responding favorably to accelerating volume growth and the upgraded outlook. This provides a fundamental explanation for recent strength in UL shares. Unilever Stock Jumps as Volume Growth Lifts Outlook

The results triggered a sharp prior-session rally, with investors responding favorably to accelerating volume growth and the upgraded outlook. This provides a fundamental explanation for recent strength in UL shares. Neutral Sentiment: Unilever agreed to preserve employment terms for workers in its European and British food business for two years after the planned 2027 completion of its proposed $65 billion merger with McCormick. The agreement may reduce labor disruption risk, but could also limit near-term restructuring flexibility and merger-related cost savings. Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after McCormick merger

Unilever agreed to preserve employment terms for workers in its European and British food business for two years after the planned 2027 completion of its proposed $65 billion merger with McCormick. The agreement may reduce labor disruption risk, but could also limit near-term restructuring flexibility and merger-related cost savings. Negative Sentiment: With the stock having rallied strongly on the earnings news, today’s decline likely reflects profit-taking and a pause in momentum rather than a new deterioration in Unilever’s underlying sales performance.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research cut Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,205,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,206. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Further Reading

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