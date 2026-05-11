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United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
United Co.s logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • United Corporations Limited bought 1,000 shares of United Co.s on April 10 at C$14.23 each, bringing its direct stake to 4,300 shares. The purchase lifted its ownership by 30.3%.
  • The insider has been consistently buying United Co.s shares throughout April, with multiple open-market purchases ranging from 200 to 1,300 shares. This pattern suggests ongoing confidence in the stock.
  • United Co.s stock was down 1.2% to C$14.27 in recent trading, while the company reported quarterly earnings of C$0.05 per share in its latest results. The shares trade near their recent moving averages and have a market cap of C$1.61 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of United Co.s.

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) insider United Corporations Limited acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,189. This represents a 30.30% increase in their ownership of the stock.

United Corporations Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 1st, United Corporations Limited purchased 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,792.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, United Corporations Limited acquired 900 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$12,330.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, United Corporations Limited purchased 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,740.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, United Corporations Limited bought 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,116.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, United Corporations Limited acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, United Corporations Limited purchased 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,925.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, United Corporations Limited bought 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$18,590.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, United Corporations Limited acquired 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,350.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, United Corporations Limited acquired 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.67 per share, with a total value of C$19,071.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, United Corporations Limited acquired 900 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,329.00.

United Co.s Stock Down 1.2%

United Co.s stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.52. United Co.s Limited has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$16.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($53.50) million for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 305.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

United Co.s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Co.s this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: United Corporations Limited made a series of open-market purchases in United Co.s Limited, increasing its holdings significantly over the month. Repeated insider buying can signal management/owner confidence in the stock’s outlook and often supports investor sentiment.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The shares were bought mostly near the current trading range, suggesting the insider views the stock as reasonably valued rather than deeply discounted or overheated.
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the insider accumulation, there is no new operating update, earnings release, or strategic announcement in these items, so the move may reflect sentiment rather than a fundamental catalyst.

About United Co.s

(Get Free Report)

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Co.s (TSE:UNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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