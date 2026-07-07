United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.6430, with a volume of 35477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Dominion Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's payout ratio is 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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