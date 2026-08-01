United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UDR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Dominion Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.69.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.35 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.43%.United Dominion Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Dominion Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,810,358.75. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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