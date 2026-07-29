United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stephens

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stephens from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stephens' price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $112.75.

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United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5%

UPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,540,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,178. The business's 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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