United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Raised to $54.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the company's current price.

PRKS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parks & Resorts from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.50.

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United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $56.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $483.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $492.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $294,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,276.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,476,357 shares of the company's stock worth $231,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,894 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $51,094,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,438,437 shares of the company's stock worth $88,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,930 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,036,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $18,215,000.

Key Stories Impacting United Parks & Resorts

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About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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