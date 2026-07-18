United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

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Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United States Antimony from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on UAMY

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other news, Director Jon R. Marinelli bought 12,500 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,125. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company's stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $5.42 on Friday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $803.91 million, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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