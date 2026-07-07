United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $704.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $701.00 to $704.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $12.65 on Tuesday, hitting $559.90. 169,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $557.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $4,708,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,119.40. This trade represents a 31.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total value of $4,586,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,960,240.32. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,718 shares of company stock valued at $350,859,876. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here