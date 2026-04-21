UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.7917.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $323.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $453.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 4,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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