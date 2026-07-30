UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $455.9231.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $421.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $461.62. The stock has a market cap of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,128 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,169,606,000 after buying an additional 2,097,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after buying an additional 1,826,948 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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