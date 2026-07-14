UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at KeyCorp

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. KeyCorp's price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNH. Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $423.96.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.56 and a 200 day moving average of $339.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $434.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ares Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC now owns 419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $485 from $397 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock can move higher from current levels. Read More

Wells Fargo raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $485 from $397 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the stock can move higher from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles point to UnitedHealth’s ongoing recovery, with investors encouraged by management’s turnaround efforts and the company’s ability to regain momentum after last year’s challenges.

Multiple recent articles point to UnitedHealth’s ongoing recovery, with investors encouraged by management’s turnaround efforts and the company’s ability to regain momentum after last year’s challenges. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain bullish on UNH overall, and recent price targets cluster above the current trading range, reinforcing the view that Wall Street expects more upside if earnings execution stays strong.

Several analysts remain bullish on UNH overall, and recent price targets cluster above the current trading range, reinforcing the view that Wall Street expects more upside if earnings execution stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of earnings is centered on key operating metrics such as membership, medical costs, and profitability, which means the stock may stay volatile until the company reports results and offers guidance.

Coverage ahead of earnings is centered on key operating metrics such as membership, medical costs, and profitability, which means the stock may stay volatile until the company reports results and offers guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing Guardant’s Shield test and broader preventive-care themes are more about UnitedHealth’s care delivery strategy than an immediate earnings catalyst, so their stock impact appears limited for now.

Articles discussing Guardant’s Shield test and broader preventive-care themes are more about UnitedHealth’s care delivery strategy than an immediate earnings catalyst, so their stock impact appears limited for now. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media and options chatter suggest traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings move, but that mainly reflects uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal.

Social-media and options chatter suggest traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings move, but that mainly reflects uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and press coverage note pressure from membership declines and lingering concerns about rising healthcare costs, both of which could weigh on near-term earnings if they show up in the quarter.

Some analysts and press coverage note pressure from membership declines and lingering concerns about rising healthcare costs, both of which could weigh on near-term earnings if they show up in the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentators have warned that UNH could be vulnerable to a pullback after its strong rally if earnings or guidance fail to meet elevated expectations.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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