Unity Software (U) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Unity Software to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $514.6260 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Unity Software Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 138,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $3,777,829.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,333,230.52. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Rebecca Berenice Boyden sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $25,894.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 309,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,416,904. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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