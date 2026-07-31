Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Universal Logistics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%.

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Universal Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ ULH remained flat at $13.38 on Friday. 43,994 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,181. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 102.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,428 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,557 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,514 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ULH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Universal Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Universal Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $15.00.

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Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

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