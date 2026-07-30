Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTI. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $155,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,326.52. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $548,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,667,566.76. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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