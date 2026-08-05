Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $218.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.

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Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.5%

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. 969,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,394. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $155,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,326.52. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $3,912,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 335,715 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,601. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock worth $128,998,420. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.80.

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Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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