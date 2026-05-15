Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th.

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Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $2,552,414. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd. lifted its position in Unum Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 1,167.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 141,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unum Group by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 978,937 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $446,063,000 after acquiring an additional 223,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $2.53 from $2.49 and lifted its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $2.36 from $2.26, signaling improved expectations for later-period profitability.

Zacks Research increased its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $2.53 from $2.49 and lifted its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $2.36 from $2.26, signaling improved expectations for later-period profitability. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm’s FY2027 EPS estimate remains at a healthy $9.55, while FY2028 EPS is projected at $10.50, suggesting continued earnings growth over the next several years.

The analyst firm’s FY2027 EPS estimate remains at a healthy $9.55, while FY2028 EPS is projected at $10.50, suggesting continued earnings growth over the next several years. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Unum Group, indicating the updated estimates do not point to a strong bullish upgrade.

Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Unum Group, indicating the updated estimates do not point to a strong bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains $8.73, slightly above Zacks’ FY2026 view of $8.68, which suggests forecasts are broadly steady rather than dramatically changing.

The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains $8.73, slightly above Zacks’ FY2026 view of $8.68, which suggests forecasts are broadly steady rather than dramatically changing. Negative Sentiment: Several estimates were lowered, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.11 from $2.17, Q3 2026 to $2.21 from $2.22, Q4 2026 to $2.22 from $2.25, and FY2028 to $10.50 from $10.59, which may temper enthusiasm.

Several estimates were lowered, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.11 from $2.17, Q3 2026 to $2.21 from $2.22, Q4 2026 to $2.22 from $2.25, and FY2028 to $10.50 from $10.59, which may temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028 EPS forecasts, showing some caution around near- and medium-term earnings momentum.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $80.90 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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