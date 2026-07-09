Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.36.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 611,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $438,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $298,287,000 after acquiring an additional 292,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here