Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Buys $46,106.55 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Brown purchased 2,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $46,106.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 96,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,942,321.29. The trade was a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Upbound Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 703,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Upbound Group's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Upbound Group's payout ratio is 109.09%.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Upbound Group by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 913.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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