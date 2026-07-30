Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues Earnings Results

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07, FiscalAI reports. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.850-0.950 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Upbound Group's conference call:

Brigit revenue rose 37% year over year to $71 million, with paying users up 30% to approximately 1.7 million. The new multi-year Experian partnership and expanding line-of-credit pilot could provide additional distribution and growth.

year over year to $71 million, with paying users up 30% to approximately 1.7 million. The new multi-year Experian partnership and expanding line-of-credit pilot could provide additional distribution and growth. Acima GMV declined 11% year over year, pressured by conservative underwriting, weaker discretionary demand, and cybersecurity incidents that contributed approximately $13 million in fraudulent contract losses . Management expects Acima GMV to be flat to down low double digits for 2026, with growth returning in the fourth quarter.

. Management expects Acima GMV to be flat to down low double digits for 2026, with growth returning in the fourth quarter. Acima’s tighter risk controls improved portfolio performance, with lease charge-offs down 50 basis points to 8.8% and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 117 basis points to 16.2%. The company now expects full-year Acima losses to remain below 9% and margins to improve versus 2025.

Rent-A-Center delivered its third consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth, up 1.6%, but closed 69 underperforming stores and is evaluating further footprint optimization. The Amazon pickup-and-returns partnership is live at approximately 1,500 corporate-owned stores and has increased traffic, though its financial contribution remains early.

Strong cash generation supported deleveraging and capital returns, with second-quarter free cash flow of $84 million versus negative $10 million a year ago. Full-year free-cash-flow guidance was raised to approximately $250 million, while the company reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $500 million to $535 million and EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.35.

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Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 1,379,028 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,392. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

More Upbound Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Upbound Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upbound reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of approximately $1.16 billion , both in line with analyst estimates. Revenue increased 0.5% year over year, while growth in Brigit and solid execution helped offset softer demand. Upbound Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, FY26 Revenue Outlook Down

Upbound reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and revenue of approximately , both in line with analyst estimates. Revenue increased 0.5% year over year, while growth in Brigit and solid execution helped offset softer demand. Positive Sentiment: The company’s profitability metrics remained strong, including a reported return on equity of 35.56%, and its full-year EPS outlook of $4.00 to $4.35 remains broadly consistent with the analyst forecast of $4.19. Upbound Group Earnings Report

The company’s profitability metrics remained strong, including a reported return on equity of 35.56%, and its full-year EPS outlook of remains broadly consistent with the analyst forecast of $4.19. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages assigned Upbound a consensus price target of $31.00 , suggesting analysts see potential upside, although the report did not indicate a change in ratings or targets. Upbound Group Receives $31 Consensus Target Price

Brokerages assigned Upbound a consensus price target of , suggesting analysts see potential upside, although the report did not indicate a change in ratings or targets. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.95 is below the $1.00 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion also falls short of the $1.2 billion consensus at the midpoint, pointing to near-term earnings pressure. Upbound Group Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

Third-quarter EPS guidance of is below the $1.00 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion also falls short of the $1.2 billion consensus at the midpoint, pointing to near-term earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: Although full-year EPS guidance was maintained at $4.00 to $4.35, the full-year revenue outlook of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion reflects a more cautious sales outlook, with softer consumer demand weighing on investor sentiment. Second-quarter EPS also declined from $1.12 a year earlier. Upbound Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,106.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. The trade was a 2.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Upbound Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 548,630 shares of the company's stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Upbound Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,851 shares of the company's stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Upbound Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,672 shares of the company's stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 59,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPBD. Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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