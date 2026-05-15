Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.7857.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Upstart from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Upstart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Upstart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Upstart in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Upstart alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dave Girouard acquired 170,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $4,999,948.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,512,941 shares in the company, valued at $250,025,077.17. This represents a 2.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Gu purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,000. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,481 shares of company stock valued at $282,201. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Upstart by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $49,915,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,039 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,580,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Upstart by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,625,000 after acquiring an additional 826,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Upstart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Paul Gu disclosed a purchase of 50,000 shares at $27.50 each, boosting his direct stake by 250%. Insider buying is often viewed as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. MarketBeat insider transaction report

CEO Paul Gu disclosed a purchase of 50,000 shares at $27.50 each, boosting his direct stake by 250%. Insider buying is often viewed as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Upstart has been trending on trading and research sites, suggesting elevated investor attention and speculation around the stock. Yahoo Finance: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Upstart has been trending on trading and research sites, suggesting elevated investor attention and speculation around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms renewed reminders about a securities class action tied to purchases made between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025, with a June 8, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated lawsuit headlines can pressure sentiment by highlighting potential litigation risk and uncertainty. Rosen Law Firm deadline reminder

Multiple law firms renewed reminders about a securities class action tied to purchases made between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025, with a June 8, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated lawsuit headlines can pressure sentiment by highlighting potential litigation risk and uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: A class action has been filed alleging securities-law violations and investor harm, adding another legal risk factor that could weigh on the stock. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman class action filing

Upstart Stock Up 10.1%

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.71 on Friday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $308.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upstart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upstart wasn't on the list.

While Upstart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here