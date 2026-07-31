Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.1667.

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Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Upstream Bio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstream Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPB opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Upstream Bio has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 million. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,718.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstream Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

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