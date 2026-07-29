Upstream Bio (UPB) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Upstream Bio to post earnings of ($0.78) per share and revenue of $0.4310 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 million. Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 4,718.96%. On average, analysts expect Upstream Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Upstream Bio Stock Performance

UPB opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Upstream Bio has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstream Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Upstream Bio by 83.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 229.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,097 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPB shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Upstream Bio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstream Bio presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPB

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

Further Reading

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