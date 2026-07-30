Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Uranium Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uranium Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.12.

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Uranium Royalty Stock Up 9.0%

UROY opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Uranium Royalty by 7.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,052,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,406,000 after buying an additional 469,267 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,447,408 shares of the company's stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,521 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,892,680 shares of the company's stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 745,145 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,470,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,549,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company's stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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