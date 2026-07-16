Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 5.2% - Should You Buy?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $76.7650. Approximately 139,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,476,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.00.

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Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $369,743.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,828.66. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $639,080.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Further Reading

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