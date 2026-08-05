Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.55 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Urogen Pharma's conference call:

ZUSDURI revenue reached $50.4 million in Q2, up 73% sequentially, with 1,444 activated accounts, 452 prescribers, and repeat prescribers representing approximately 45% of writers. Community practices accounted for about 55% of utilization, supporting the company’s view that adoption remains in an early growth phase.

in Q2, up 73% sequentially, with 1,444 activated accounts, 452 prescribers, and repeat prescribers representing approximately 45% of writers. Community practices accounted for about 55% of utilization, supporting the company’s view that adoption remains in an early growth phase. UroGen reported durable ZUSDURI clinical results, with 64.5% of complete responders estimated to remain disease-free at 36 months and median response duration not yet reached. Management said real-world physician experience is increasingly supporting use beyond patients who are poor surgical candidates.

JELMYTO revenue was stable at $22 million, and the company maintained its 2026 guidance of $97 million to $101 million. However, management has not yet observed a meaningful “reverse halo” effect from the ZUSDURI launch on JELMYTO demand.

UroGen expects to submit the UGN-103 NDA within weeks, complete UGN-104 enrollment by year-end, and begin a UGN-501 Phase I study later in 2026. A patent allowance covering ZUSDURI and UGN-103 is expected to provide protection through July 2044.

Full-year operating expense guidance increased to $260 million-$270 million as UroGen accelerates ZUSDURI promotional and patient-awareness spending and advances pipeline programs. Management remains confident it can reach profitability with existing capital resources, but the higher investment is expected to pressure near-term results.

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Urogen Pharma Price Performance

URGN traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,040. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.57. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,790,520. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $892,661. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,320 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

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