Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Mark Schoenberg Sells 10,000 Shares

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,520. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Mark Schoenberg sold 5,222 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $142,560.60.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Urogen Pharma Stock Down 2.1%

URGN stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 612,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.56. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Urogen Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,924 shares of the company's stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 96,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,377,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,264,000 after acquiring an additional 220,264 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 281,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company's stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urogen Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urogen Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Urogen Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here