U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Stephen Philipson Sells 36,906 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Philipson sold 36,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $2,328,030.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,044.52. This represents a 32.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. 1,493,769 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,579. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is 41.52%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CLSA set a $67.50 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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