U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.2857.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,425,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 141.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here