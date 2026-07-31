US Capital Advisors Has Bearish Estimate for WMB Q2 Earnings

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies' current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies' FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.9% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 219,413 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $5,029,955 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Williams Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports income appeal: Williams declared a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, equivalent to approximately $2.10 annually and a yield near 3%. The dividend is payable September 28 to shareholders of record September 11. Williams Companies dividend announcement

Williams declared a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, equivalent to approximately $2.10 annually and a yield near 3%. The dividend is payable September 28 to shareholders of record September 11. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price target remains above the market: Analysts set an average price target of $83.56, implying potential upside and signaling continued confidence in the pipeline operator’s earnings and cash-flow profile. Analysts set Williams Companies price target

Analysts set an average price target of $83.56, implying potential upside and signaling continued confidence in the pipeline operator’s earnings and cash-flow profile. Positive Sentiment: Energy infrastructure demand and sustainability progress: Williams’ 2025 Sustainability Report highlighted improvements in environmental, safety and operational metrics. Management also pointed to rapidly rising energy demand, which could support long-term utilization of the company’s natural-gas pipeline infrastructure. Williams sustainability report

Williams’ 2025 Sustainability Report highlighted improvements in environmental, safety and operational metrics. Management also pointed to rapidly rising energy demand, which could support long-term utilization of the company’s natural-gas pipeline infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter expectations remain the key near-term catalyst: Wall Street projections focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The reports provide estimates but no reported results, leaving the upcoming earnings release as the main test of whether demand growth is translating into financial performance. Williams Q2 Wall Street projections

Wall Street projections focus on revenue, earnings and operating metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The reports provide estimates but no reported results, leaving the upcoming earnings release as the main test of whether demand growth is translating into financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Estimates were trimmed: US Capital Advisors lowered its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, first and second quarters of 2027, and fiscal 2028. The FY2028 estimate fell to $2.86 from $2.89, a modest reduction that nevertheless signals slightly softer expected earnings growth. Williams Companies analyst estimates

US Capital Advisors lowered its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, first and second quarters of 2027, and fiscal 2028. The FY2028 estimate fell to $2.86 from $2.89, a modest reduction that nevertheless signals slightly softer expected earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Defensive options activity increased: Investors purchased 17,796 put options, 86% above average volume. While this may represent hedging rather than outright bearish positioning, it indicates heightened near-term caution around WMB.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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