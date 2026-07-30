US Foods (USFD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $10.4633 billion for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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US Foods Stock Up 0.9%

USFD opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

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