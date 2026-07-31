USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Up 2% - What's Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 11,613,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,987,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on USA Rare Earth from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.45.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $427,688.91. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in USA Rare Earth by 51,400.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 98.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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