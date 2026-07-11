USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as high as $22.32. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $22.0650, with a volume of 69,850 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.290 EPS. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $75,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 2,450 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $43,928.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $75,843.90. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $336,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,666 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,431 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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