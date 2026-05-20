USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

USCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

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USCB Financial Stock Down 0.4%

USCB opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $328.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. Analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 2,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $44,879.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,387,586.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $447,255.81. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 164,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 66.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 2,081.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Further Reading

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