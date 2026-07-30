UWM (UWMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $727.4640 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $901.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.85 million. UWM had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. UWM has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UWM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,003,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $3,401,298.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,011,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,279,103. Company insiders own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in UWM by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UWM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,279,523 shares of the company's stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of UWM by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,988,898 shares of the company's stock worth $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company's stock.

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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