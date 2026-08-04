V2X (NYSE:VVX) Receives "Neutral" Rating from Robert W. Baird

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.10.

Get V2X alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. V2X has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.21.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.300 EPS. Analysts predict that V2X will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in V2X by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in V2X by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting V2X this week:

Positive Sentiment: V2X reported second-quarter revenue of $1.26 billion , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $1.21 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 23% to $1.64 , exceeding expectations of approximately $1.44-$1.45. V2X Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

V2X reported second-quarter revenue of , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $1.21 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 23% to , exceeding expectations of approximately $1.44-$1.45. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted net income increased 22% to $51.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA reached $89.8 million, representing a 7.1% margin. The results indicate continued growth in V2X’s government and defense-services business. V2X Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted net income increased 22% to $51.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA reached $89.8 million, representing a 7.1% margin. The results indicate continued growth in V2X’s government and defense-services business. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its 2026 outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS, reflecting confidence in execution and demand. Revenue guidance is now $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, while adjusted EPS guidance is $5.90-$6.30.

Management increased its 2026 outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS, reflecting confidence in execution and demand. Revenue guidance is now $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, while adjusted EPS guidance is $5.90-$6.30. Neutral Sentiment: The midpoint of the EPS outlook, approximately $6.10, is essentially aligned with the $6.09 analyst consensus, and the revenue range is close to the $4.9 billion estimate. This may have limited the positive market reaction despite the quarterly beat. V2X Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The midpoint of the EPS outlook, approximately $6.10, is essentially aligned with the $6.09 analyst consensus, and the revenue range is close to the $4.9 billion estimate. This may have limited the positive market reaction despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: V2X’s reported net income was only $25.5 million, producing a 1.88% net margin. The company’s relatively thin profitability and leverage, including a debt-to-equity ratio near 1.0, remain risks for investors if contract costs or financing expenses increase.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider V2X, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and V2X wasn't on the list.

While V2X currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here