V2X (NYSE:VVX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

VVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on V2X from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.90.

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V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. V2X has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V2X will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in V2X by 79.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V2X by 207.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of V2X by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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